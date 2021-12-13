SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An unrelenting rainstorm delivered a pounding downpour and powerful winds on Monday

Erica Torres decided to brave the elements anyway, with a trip to the grocery store.

“It’s intense,” Torres said. “I wouldn’t normally come out because it’s pretty bad, yeah it’s raining really good.”

The winds and rain are so bad gusts left power lines in a precarious position in Carmichael at the intersection of Manzanita and Windmill. The lines dangled dangerously in the night and left Margarite Brian’s neighborhood in the dark.

“Our lights got turned out,” Brian said. “We just wanted to come out and see what was going on out here because they had the streets all blocked off.”

Video from earlier in the day showed clearer damage. A gust uprooted a massive tree, sending it straight into a power pole, the impact leaving hundreds of SMUD customers without power.

In Foothill Farms, another tree came down. An uprooted tree hit parking lot pavement, missing a row of apartments.

“Well, it’s been quite a concern because we let the county know that this tree was compromised,” neighbor Marc Crnogorac said. “It had a good 6 to 8-foot hole on the side of it.”

This constant wind and rain battered the valley all day long, and into the night.

“Yeah it’s been needed,” Torres said. “So I’m glad it’s raining.”

And it’s not over yet.