AUBURN (CBS13) — A vehicle crashed into a cement wall in Auburn where officers found it and arrested the driver, said the Auburn Police Department.

After arriving on the scene, officers found the car sitting on top of the wall at the intersection of High Street and College Way. Apparently, the crash caused to the vehicle to slide almost completely over the wall.

After testing the driver’s blood-alcohol levels, they found that the driver was above the legal limit.

The driver is presumed safe and there are no reports of any other injuries.