SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A big Christmas parade was held Saturday in Downtown Sacramento bringing a lively holiday spirit to the city.
The Christmas celebration was a parade featuring music, floats, marching units, and, of course, Santa himself.
With dozens of floats and colorful characters, this parade traveled down 14th and N streets alongside Capitol Park.
Some of the highlights were a lifesize Ectomobile from the film Ghostbusters and a giant teddy bear carrying a live band.
