SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The suspected gunman in a deadly shooting on Interstate 5 in Sacramento on Monday has been arrested, the California Highway Patrol announced Tuesday.

David Perry, 33, of Sacramento, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he faces a murder charge.

According to the CHP, reports of a road rage incident came in at around 2:15 p.m. Monday from the area of Interstate 80 and Watt Avenue. Callers reported a white Mercedes sedan and a maroon Dodge Ram were involved.

Investigators said the two vehicles made their way to southbound Interstate 5 just north of Richards Boulevard when the Mercedes pulled next to the Dodge and fired multiple shots. The driver of the Dodge — a 60-year-old man — was struck by gunfire and was able to pull himself over to the shoulder of the road.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Perry’s vehicle was located at around 5 p.m. Monday along Watt Avenue. After obtaining a warrant, officers seized the vehicle and determined Perry was the suspected gunman.

According to jail records, Perry is ineligible for bail and is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

The shooting forced a closure of southbound I-5 for multiple hours from the I-80 connector to J Street.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.