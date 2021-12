Johnnie's Jams Featuring Director Jonathan Meris and Producer CoreyIt's another bittersweet edition of Johnnie's Jams Featuring Director Jonathan Meris. Today, Johnnie's celebrates his sister's birthday AND Producer Corey's birthday! But on a sad note, Corey will be leaving us here on Good Day for greener pastures! To honor Corey, Johnnie chooses to play Producer Corey's playlist which he has on his cassette tape in his car! Do you know these JAMS???

Hwy. 50 Chase Suspect Arrested Near Camino After StandoffThe suspect allegedly led CHP officers on a chase after he was spotted driving erratically in Solano County, the CHP says.

Toy DriveTina Macuha is at WalMart in Sacramento and with the help of The Volunteers of America, Les Schwab and Del Rio and Caraway Injury Attorneys and they're having a Toy Drive! See how you can help those this holiday season and donate a toy or two by December 12th.

Bachata LiveInterested in learning Bachata dance and music? Big Al Sams is going to show you how to do it!

