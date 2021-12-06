SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a road rage incident that resulted in one person being shot on Interstate 5 in Sacramento, the California Highway Patrol said Monday afternoon.

The CHP said a man in a red Dodge Ram was shot through the driver’s side window and was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

According to @CHPSouthSac the victim was shot through the drivers side window and taken to a local hospital. We obtained the video below from a witness who saw the white mercedes that may have been involved. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/uTNtJZMepr — Laura Haefeli (@LauraHaefeli) December 7, 2021

The shooting happened on southbound I-5 near Richards Boulevard. According to the CHP, it initially received calls of highway violence and road rage at around 2:15 p.m. from the area of Westbound Interstate 80 near Watt Avenue.

The victim had been shot through the driver’s side window.

Investigators said they were looking for a white Mercedes believed to be involved in the shooting.

The shooting caused the southbound lanes of I-5 from the I-80 connector to Richards Boulevard to be closed. As of 5 p.m., Caltrans said there is no estimated time for the reopening of the lanes.

No further information has been released.