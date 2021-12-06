CAMINO (CBS13) — A man who allegedly barricaded himself in a vehicle after a chase along Highway 50 in El Dorado County has been arrested.
The chase led to Highway 50 being blocked in both directions in El Dorado County Monday morning. It reportedly started in Solano County when a deputy spotted a pickup driving erratically
The chase ended near Snows Road in the Camino area. The suspect barricaded himself inside of his truck and wouldn't come out, say officers.
The suspect's identity has not yet been released.