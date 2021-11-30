SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person has died after a car crashed into a building in Sacramento early Tuesday morning.
Sacramento police say, just after 1 a.m., officers responded to a crash near Broadway and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and found that a vehicle had hit a building.
Officers say the driver was found dead inside the car.
No other injuries were reported.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear at this point in the investigation. The name of the driver has also not yet been released.