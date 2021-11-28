SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Detectives are currently working to find the family of a man found shot to death in a San Joaquin homicide, said the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was from Los Angeles but had recently been staying in San Joaquin.

Detectives identified the man as 28-year-old, Leonel Rodriquez, and are asking the public for help identifying his family.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, at around 1:00 pm on Friday, dispatchers received a call of a possible injured person lying down outside an apartment complex located on 6th Street in San Joaquin.

“Deputies responded to the area and found 28-year-old Leonel Rodriguez unresponsive,” reported the Sheriff’s Office. “A closer examination showed he had been shot multiple times and was deceased. Homicide detectives responded to the scene and launched an investigation. The motive is unknown, but it appears to be gang-related. No persons of interest have been identified.”

The investigation remains open and anyone with information on the man is asked to please contact detective Jessie Gloria at (559) 600-8217 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867.