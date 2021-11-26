SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — While moving his family’s things from Oregon to Arizona, a father stopped to spend the night in a hotel in Sacramento. That’s when his U-Haul was stolen.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, the father stopped at around 2 a.m. Thursday night and when he woke up at 7 a.m. on Friday, the U-Haul was gone.

Officers said that the man was staying at the Hilton Garden Inn on Advantage Court, and are currently in a dialogue with the hotel to get security camera footage.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Sacramento Police Department immediately.