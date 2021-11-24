STOCKTON (CBS13) — Leaders in San Joaquin County are taking a stand against COVID-19 vaccine passports.

The county Board of Supervisors passed a resolution this week banning county facilities from requiring proof of vaccination. They said people should have the right to make their own health decisions.

The resolution does not impact any private businesses that want to require proof of vaccination.

It’s been three weeks since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on vaccines for kids ages 5 and up. So how do vaccination rates for kids 5-11 compare county to county?

According to the LA Times, the numbers are 7% for San Joaquin, 22% for Yolo, 13% for Sacramento, 18% for Placer, 11% for El Dorado, 20% for Nevada, 3% for Sutter, 4% for Yuba, 6% for Amador, 4% for Calaveras, 10% for Solano and 6% for Stanislaus.

The California county that has the highest rate is Marin, where nearly half of all kids have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.