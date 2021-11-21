VACAVILLE (CBS13) – After receiving an alert about a stolen vehicle, officers were able to get the car back to its original owner.
Just after 8 a.m. this morning, dispatchers received a hit from an Automated License Plate Reader system about a stolen car near the outlets.
After responding, they found that the stolen vehicle, a black Nissan Altima, had recently been bought by the driver's son on Craigslist for $500.
Unfortunate for the buyer, however, officers were able to get the vehicle back to its rightful owner in Concord.
The Vacaville Police Department says that this is a reminder that we should be weary this holiday season about buying online. Make sure you do so in safe areas and verify the seller’s credentials.