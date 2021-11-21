SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Harvest Festival at Cal Expo concludes Sunday, where more than 100 vendors are selling handmade goods.

One of the largest arts and crafts shows on the west coast, this two-day festival brings vendors from all over selling everything from jewelry, to home decor, and specialty foods.

The event will take place at Cal Expo, located at 1600 Exposition Boulevard, and will be open on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information about the festival can be found on their website, here.