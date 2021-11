MODESTO (CBS13) — Firefighters from two fire departments were able to contain an auto body shop fire to an upstairs living area in Modesto on Saturday night.

Crews from Modesto and Stanislaus Consolidated fire responded to the commercial fire on the 600 block of 10th Street around 10:30 p.m. where they found heavy fire conditions with flames threatening nearby buildings. A second alarm was called.

The Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit is investigation the cause and origin of the fire.