SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) — Luke Walton is out as the Sacramento Kings head coach.

The Sacramento Kings have fired Walton after the team’s disappointing start to the season, ESPN first reported on Sunday.

The Sacramento Kings fired coach Luke Walton on Sunday, sources told ESPN. Kings have lost seven of eight games and dropped to 6-11 on season – leaving them 12th in the Western Conference. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2021

Walton’s firing comes a day after a 123-105 home loss to the Utah Jazz that dropped the Kings to 6-11 on the season.

Sacramento currently sits at 12th place in the Western Conference. The team has not reached the playoffs since Rick Adelman’s final year as head coach during the 2005-06 campaign.

Walton was the 10th head coach of the team since then. Since taking over in 2019, he had a 68-93 record in two-plus seasons as coach, failing to turn Sacramento back into a playoff team.

As the Kings again look to the future, ESPN has reported that the team’s associate head coach Alvin Gentry — who is a five-time NBA head coach — is strongly being considered for the interim position.