Lodi Beer Trail
First Stop: Lodi Beer Company
105 S. School St.
Lodi, CA
Second Stop: The Dancing Fox
203 S School St
Lodi, CA
Boone’s Red Onions
@boonesredonions
Block and Bowl Woodworks
Website: http://www.blockandbowl.com
Terra Coffee
912 North Yosemite
Stockton, Ca 95203
7 am – 2 pm
(New Hours Starting December)
Facebook and Instagram: @Terracoffee209
Website: http://www.terracoffee.com
Yosemite Street Village Plant Swap
Yosemite St. Between Acacia & Poplar In Stockton
9 am -11 am
Phone: 831-421-2091
Instagram: @Yosemitestreetvillage
Facebook: Friends Of Yosemite Street Village
The Little Cottage Antiques
113 E Main St.
Ripon, Ca 95366
Tue – Sat, 10 am To 5 pm
Sun & Mon Closed
Phone: 209-253-0620
Facebook: @Thelittlecottageantiques
Manteca Outdoor Fall Market
848 Lifestyle Drive
Manteca, Ca 95337
11 am – 4 pm
Phone: 209-612-5396
Facebook: @ Outdoor Fall Market
Marlene the Plant Lady
Instagram: @marlenetheplantlady
Facebook: @marlenetheplantlady
Party Recipes & Wine
Free Holiday Guide
Website: http://www.discovercaliforniawines.com/holidays