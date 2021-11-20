CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
Filed Under:Car Fire, Fatal Crash, Gold River News, Sacramento Metro Fire Department

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driver was killed in a fatal car crash in Gold River where they collided with a tree causing a vehicle fire, said the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.

Metro Fire responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze, however, they were not able to save the driver.

The vehicle was a passenger van, but there were no additional passengers.