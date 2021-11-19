WOODLAND (CBS13) – A group of business owners in Woodland are stepping in to help save the city’s Christmas Festival of Lights parade after one man said it had to happen.

Anticipation is building in the Woodland Plaza as Christmas decorations are on display. It’s all building towards the December 10 parade.

The Christmas tradition of the parade had been canceled for the second year in a row. The Chamber of Commerce said they just weren’t going to do it anymore. But local business owner Al Eby made a Christmas wish list when he heard that the Festival of Lights parade was canceled again.

He works with Visit Woodland, which has rallied a group of business owners and hoteliers. They didn’t want to back down on the holiday tradition that’s been canceled since COVID. Several fire agencies will also join in the fun which will take place December 10 instead of the typical first weekend in December.

“Letting people know what we’re doing…showing them the amazing businesses and places that are in downtown Woodland…and cooperation from the city and the police department, the fire department, it’s huge for us,” said Aby.

It’s free to join in the parade. To get involved, click here.