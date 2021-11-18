TURLOCK (CBS13) – A teacher who was originally arrested in early November for sex crimes against a minor was arrested again Thursday for additional sex crimes, the Turlock Police Department said.

After the initial arrest, Daniel James Baudino, 32, was investigated and found to be guilty of crimes against two additional victims.

Turlock police said the victims were prior students of Baudino but were adults and no longer students at the time the crimes occurred in 2015 and 2019.

Baudino was additionally charged with three counts of sexual penetration with force and seven counts of oral copulation using force.

Although three victims in total have been identified, detectives believe that there may be additional victims.

The Turlock Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation call Detective Timothy Redd at (209) 664-7325.