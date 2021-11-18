TRACY (CBS13) – Dozens of drivers were cited during the Tracy Police Department’s pedestrian safety operation last week.

Police monitored six crosswalks for dangerous drivers – choosing the crosswalks via the GoGov app and also on those that had reported incidents in the past.

Using decoy pedestrians, police pulled over drivers that didn’t stop or that drove dangerously through these various crosswalks.

“Drivers we stopped were the ones who did not yield, or passed through the crosswalk so close that it was dangerous to the walker/pedestrian,” said the Tracy Police Department.

According to the department, 86 citations were issued – although police say a large majority of drivers were given written warnings only.