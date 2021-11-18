SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities have made an arrest in the November 7 shooting death of 36-year-old Deandre Taylor in south Sacramento.

Sacramento County resident Demonte Lavese Smith, 34, was arrested Thursday.

Deputies responded to the area of Palmer House Drive, near Florin Road, just after 10 p.m. that night to investigate several reports of shots fired. Witnesses also reported seeing a possible victim lying in the street.

Taylor suffered one gunshot wound to the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

There are no outstanding suspects.