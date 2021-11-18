STOCKTON (CBS13) — The man accused of stabbing two teens to death in Lodi appeared in court Thursday afternoon.

Randall Allenbaugh, 29, an Army veteran is accused of killing 16-year-old Chimera Skaggs and 17-year-old Skyler McConnell.

Chimera’s mother broke down in tears as she walked out of the courtroom with Chimera’s father.

“It hurts, he had no right to hurt our children. They were good kids, that’s all we have to say right now,” she said.

Allenbaugh began crying in court, and at one point, he turned toward Chimera’s parents appearing to offer an apology.

A memorial now sits at the park where the teens were found stabbed to death.

CBS13 has learned Chimera once attended Saint Mary’s High School in Stockton and was a competitive trap shooter.

“She just had a beautiful spirit about her,” said Cassie Gaytan, whose daughter was friends with Chimera.

She says Chimera loved sports and her friends often called her by the nickname Mary.

“She was very outgoing. She was much like her mom [who] is very outgoing and probably one of the spunkiest people you will ever meet, and Chimera really mirrored her,” she said.

Gaytan and her daughter have set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.