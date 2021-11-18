WHEATLAND (CBS13) — A new gas station was installed at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Resort Sacramento at Fire Mountain, and it is music to the ears of first responders in the Wheatland area.

We got a sneak peek Thursday inside the Rocktane Gas Station which is the first of its kind on the west coast. It will serve more than just fuel, and will be a foundation when it comes to emergencies in the area.

The pumps are ready to rock, providing more than a place to get snacks, gas and go.

It’s a key piece of infrastructure needed after the 2017 Oroville Dam crisis, which prompted the evacuation of 180,000 people — all of them were looking for places to gas up.

“We knew out here what was missing was having the ability to get gas anytime you want, especially in an emergency situation,” said tribal chair Glinda Nelson.

Glinda says that near disaster gave tribal nations the chance to pull together and plan for the future.

“For our people and for the surrounding community,” she said.

The 24-hour access to fuel and power in the face of potential planned power safety shutoffs appeals to Olivehurst Fire Department Chief Randy York. So does the ability to use their live concert venue during wildfire season.

“We’ll be able to have folks come in and have that as an evacuation center. With the gas station opening up, i’s going to be one of a kind,” Randy said.

“And even if it’s just cots in the room and something happens here in a split second, we will be able to provide those services to the community,” Glinda said.

Gas pumps will also be equipped with touch screens where you can purchase snacks remotely and then pick them up inside without waiting — just one of many ideas fueling future growth.

The new addition comes as Hard Rock celebrates its second anniversary in the area.