LINDA (CBS13) — A Yuba County sheriff’s sergeant nearly drowned after a suspect held her head down in a flooded ditch.

The attack happened on Alberta Avenue near Hammerton-Smartsville Road in East Linda after the suspect crashed his motorcycle.

That female sergeant is still in the hospital being treated for water in her lungs and some other minor injuries.

While the deputy’s name isn’t being released, this incident is proof there’s no such thing as a routine call.

An afternoon traffic stop took a dramatic turn sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a man on a motorcycle.

Deputies say the suspect — identified as 30-year-old Thomas Giboney — continued speeding thru East Linda before crashing.

When deputies tried to cuff him, they say he made it clear he wasn’t going anywhere without a fight — pulling the sheriff’s sergeant into a flooded drainage ditch.

As backup moved in, the department says Giboney continued his assault, holding the sergeant’s head underwater.

Moments after other deputies rescued her, she was breathless, calling for help.

The brazen move left those living nearby stunned but thankful this wild encounter didn’t turn deadly.

“Hopefully, [the sergeant’s] OK. It’s pretty sad to hear,” said David van Dorn, who lives nearby.

(“Why would you do something like that? It’s just crazy,” said Janet Eutsler, who also lives nearby.

In addition to Thursday’s charges of attempted murder and evading a police officer, court records also show Giboney is facing charges of elder abuse, battery and resisting arrest.

He’s being held on more than a million dollars bail.