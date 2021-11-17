CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
Filed Under:Elk Grove News

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A stabbing investigation nearby had Stonelake Elementary School in Elk Grove on a precautionary lockdown Wednesday, police say.

Officers were at the scene, which was a home in the area of Maritime and Sailview drives.

READ MORE: Family Of Sacramento Man Killed By Police Sue City, Claim His Gun Was Not Loaded

Elk Grove police said the suspect was located a few miles away from the home and was taken into custody. His identity has not yet been released.

READ MORE: The Road to Federal Recognition: Nisenan Tribe Exhibit Spotlights History Through Art

The victim was taken to the hospital and their condition was unknown.

With Stonelake Elementary being near the scene, however, the campus is on a precautionary lockdown and they are standing by for dismissal.

MORE NEWS: ‘AeroMexico’ Bird Strike Serves As Reminder Of SMF's Proximity To Pacific Flyway

Updates to follow.