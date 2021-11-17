ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A stabbing investigation nearby had Stonelake Elementary School in Elk Grove on a precautionary lockdown Wednesday, police say.

Update: Officers are currently investigating a stabbing that occurred at a residence. The suspect was located a few miles away and taken into custody. The victim was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) November 17, 2021

Officers were at the scene, which was a home in the area of Maritime and Sailview drives.

Elk Grove police said the suspect was located a few miles away from the home and was taken into custody. His identity has not yet been released.

The victim was taken to the hospital and their condition was unknown.

With Stonelake Elementary being near the scene, however, the campus is on a precautionary lockdown and they are standing by for dismissal.

Updates to follow.