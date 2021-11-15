STOCKTON (CBS13) — An 84-year-old woman has died after the car she was riding in was struck by a DUI suspect near Stockton late Sunday night.

The crash happened a little after 11 p.m. along the 700 block of S. Gertrude Ave. in a residential neighborhood just east of Stockton city limits.

California Highway Patrol says a pickup truck was apparently speeding along S. Gertrude Ave. when it failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Horner Avenue and ran into the passenger side of an SUV.

Two Stockton residents were inside the SUV, an 81-year-old man who was driving and an 84-year-old woman. The driver suffered major injuries while the passenger was killed in the crash, officers say.

The pickup continued on and eventually crashed into a home. Three people who were inside the home were injured, CHP says. But the extent of their injuries is unclear.

The pickup driver, 25-year-old Juan Contreras Cabrera of Sacramento, and a passenger got out and ran after hitting the home. Both were later located by officers and arrested.

Cabrera is now facing charges of felony hit and run resulting in injury or death, DUI causing bodily injury, and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. His bail is set at $1.6 million.

Officers noted that the DUI charge is believed to have been from drugs.