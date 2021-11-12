WOODLAND (CBS13) — Officers say a woman suffered a major cardiac episode after she was egged for confronting people riding motorized scooters around a Woodland park.

The incident happened back on the afternoon of Nov. 7. Woodland police say the woman reported that she had confronted people who were reportedly vandalizing Campbell Park, only to have them throw eggs at her.

An officer soon got to the scene and went to talk to the woman, but police she said she wasn’t feeling well – and then fell to the ground after getting out of her car.

Medics were called to the scene and the woman was found to be suffering from a major cardiac episode.

Officers had to start CPR and use an AED before medics arrived, however. Once medics got to the scene, the woman was rushed to the hospital and eventually ended up in a cardiac intensive care unit.

Police say the woman’s condition is now stable, but the extent of the damage from the cardiac episode is still unclear.

A search is still on for the suspects who the woman confronted. No details about any possible suspects have been released at this point in the investigation, but police are urging anyone with information to call detectives at (530) 666-2411.