RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Rancho Cordova police are seeking the community’s help in identifying the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run Monday night.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle shortly after 10:15 p.m. on November 8 in the area of Sunrise Boulevard and Trinity River Drive.

The suspect fled westbound on Coloma Road to Folsom Boulevard, and then westbound to Bradshaw road where he got on Highway 50, according to the Rancho Cordova Police Department. The suspect then stopped at a gas station at Folsom Boulevard and Routier Road at around 10:30 p.m.

The vehicle was described as a 1995-2005 Nissan Pathfinder or a similar vehicle like an Infinity QX4. It is dark or black in color with no license plates. Police said it was in poor condition with damage to the front, passenger side, corner panel and headlamp, in addition to a defective brake light and a spare tire on the rear passenger side with a rim different than the others.

Rancho Cordova police said the driver was described as a Hispanic or light-skinned man, about 5’11 to 6’1 and around 180-230 pounds. He had full facial hair and was wearing dark pants with a sweater and a possible collared shirt underneath.

Images of the suspect and vehicle can be seen below.

Suspect (credit: Rancho Cordova Police Department) Suspect from distance (credit: Rancho Cordova Police Department) suspect-vehicle (credit: Rancho Cordova Police Department) Different Rims on Passenger Side (credit: Rancho Cordova Police Department)

The name of the victim has not yet been released.