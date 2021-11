Question of the Day - 11/9Tina rejoins us from American Legion Post 604 with today's Question of the Day: What are the most random things you take pictures of?

10 hours ago

Remodeling At The Filipino-American Veterans HallA Sacramento American Legion Hall has been a great place for Filipino-American veterans and their friends and family, and they're looking to remodel! Tina is there meeting the veterans and finding out how you can help!

10 hours ago

Good Day Rewind - 11/9Here's some of the funny moments you might have missed from the show today, it's the Good Day Rewind!

11 hours ago

Man Shot In North SacramentoThe man was found shot in a car and has been taken to the hospital.

11 hours ago

Warehouse Creative Pop UpLori Wallace is in Sacramento at Warehouse Creative Pop Up where they have holiday gifts for you! See what you can get that special someone for the holidays.

12 hours ago