PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – There’s controversy in Placerville after Rite Aid tried to get its logo removed from a sign with a noose on it.

The name of the shopping center is Hangtown Village. It got its name from the town’s historical nickname, “Hangtown”.

But rite aid says regardless of its historical significance, they don’t want to be associated with the noose.

According to the Mountain Democrat, Rite Aid had the sign boarded up after the shopping center owners refused to take it down because of a contractual obligation.

Those boards have since been removed