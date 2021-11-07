STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot dead overnight in Stockton.

According to the Stockton Police Department, the 21-year-old victim was found early Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds at Sutter and First streets. The department said they received reports of this at around 12:45 a.m.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

There is no available information on a suspect or motive, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.