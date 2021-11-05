LOS ANGELES (CBS13/AP) — Californians were warned of potential dangers on west-facing beaches Friday due to astronomical high tides and large, breaking waves.

Waves up to 14 feet (4.2 meters) were predicted for the Central Coast, along with rip currents, the National Weather Service said.

While not quite as high, waves down the Southern California coast were also expected to make swimming conditions dangerous.

In Northern California, forecasters said high tides would cause minor flooding in low-lying areas around the Humboldt Bay area.

In the Sacramento region, an approaching weak disturbance will be increasing clouds during the day, helping to cool temperatures.

Clouds will be thicker over the north where the greatest cooling is expected. Two weak disturbances will move through the area each bringing minimal amounts of rain or high elevation snow to parts of the region.

One disturbance will arrive late today and tonight followed by a second one Saturday and Saturday night. Snow levels will continue to be high but may lower to around pass levels along I-80 to bring minimal amounts of snowfall (less than an inch).

