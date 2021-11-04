With the CDC finally recommending the use of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11 Tuesday, Bay Area school districts are making plans for the next vaccination phase.

Below are links to county and state websites with information on how to sign up for vaccinations. Many counties have yet to update their websites. Your child’s pediatrician has also been approved to administer the Pfizer child vaccine.

California’s MyTurn.gov

Vaccines.gov

Pharmacies

County COVID-19 pages