FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — The Solano County District Attorney called an alleged murder in Fairfield a love triangle gone wrong after a 19-year-old girl was shot and killed over the weekend.

Leilani Beauchamp’s family and friends remember her as beautiful inside and out.

“She is the most adorable woman on the planet,” said Michele Smith.

Michele is a close friend of the Beauchamp family who’s celebrated holidays with them for years. She says Leilani loved her two younger siblings, parents and was going to college in San Jose.

“She was a mature, responsible adult and a loving person,” Michele said.

But at 19, Leilani was killed in Fairfield, hundreds of miles from her Monterey County home.

“This is a senseless tragedy, and it’s been heartbreaking for everyone involved,” Michele said. “A wonderful young woman caught in a horrible situation.”

The outpouring of love on social media is not enough for a family facing the unimaginable.

“It’s every parent’s worst nightmare,” Michele said.

Beauchamp was leaving a Sacramento Halloween party Saturday morning with a person her grandmother, Monica Beauchamp, says she trusted—Juan Parra-Peralta, a member of the United States Air Force and Travis airman.

“She didn’t leave a party with people she didn’t know,” Monica said.

Family told CBS13 that Leilani was dating Parra-Peralta, 20, and was with him at his Fairfield home, where police say Beauchamp was shot and killed by 21-year-old Jessica Quintanilla.

The district attorney says the 21-year-old may have also been in a romantic relationship with Parra-Peralta, saying, “It looks like it could be a love triangle situation.”

The family is now demanding one thing: answers.

“She did not deserve for her life to end this way. They want their daughter’s death brought to justice,” Monica said of Leilani’s parents.

CBS13 did reach out to Travis Air Force Base to ask why Parra-Peralta, who was released on bail Monday, is still on active duty despite facing accessory to murder charges. We did not immediately hear back.