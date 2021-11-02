PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — A Halloween attack in Placerville left two people injured on Main Street. Placerville Police say the two suspects were armed with a hatchet and knife.

“It’s disturbing, it’s honestly horrifying, it’s hard to think that people in our hometown would do that,” said Tyller Kern.

“From what I heard there were a couple girls that were creating mayhem on Main Street,” explained business owner, Aldred Griffin.

Placerville police say Theodora Economou and Vivian Bertrand, both 22, were walking down Main Street with a knife and hatchet hitting windows of businesses. Police say two bystanders, a man and a woman, asked them to stop and the suspects allegedly attacked both of them.

“The whole celebration that is supposed to be for kids and for families to be able to go out, and then it just makes parents feel unsafe and people not want to be out on the street,” said Placerville resident Katie Draper.

Aldred Griffin owns the Placerville Public House. He was working when he witnessed Economou being pulled from Hangtown Creek near El Dorado Savings Bank after running from police while dressed in a Halloween costume.

“We saw a lady, young woman, get taken up on the ladder and taken into handcuffs,” he explained.

It was a violent end to two good Samaritans trying to protect Placerville.

“People are going to get worried about stepping in and doing the right thing because then they are going to be worried about having people attack them,” said Draper.

The man received cuts to his hand, according to police, and the woman received cuts to her face. According to a GoFundMe page set up for her, she may lose an eye from her injuries.

Both attackers were arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.