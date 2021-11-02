SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Eight days after Golden 1 Credit Union’s online banking update, a Sacramento viewer says he’s struggling to access his account to pay his bills.

“It just seems to me that an organization that big, affecting that kind of change that affects that many members, should have been a little more prepared for this,” Robert Stresak said.

His bills are due now and he’s afraid an old-fashioned check won’t get there in time.

The credit union posted tutorials on its website to help people access their accounts.

We asked what happened.

Golden 1 didn’t say what happened but said, in part, “…we are aware of Golden 1 Credit Union members who have experienced technical issues and we are working with them directly to answer questions and provide support”, which it is now doing with Robert.

The credit union also said, “…the great majority of Golden 1 Credit Union members experienced a seamless transition to our new system…”