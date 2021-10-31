ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — From spooky to adorable, trick-or-treaters went door to door-getting their favorite sweets in Roseville.

Some homeowners left candy on their front porch, while others waited outside their door with a friendly smile and sweet treats.

We caught up with parents and their children celebrating in Roseville Sunday. Many told CBS13 this Halloween felt normal compared to last year.

“It’s exciting. Our kids are happy, we are happy,” one parent said.

Vanessa Beard and her family got into the Halloween spirit and had a good time.

“It feels so nice to be around everybody with our friends, seeing everybody having a good time and just, it feels normal,” she said.

“Halloween, this is the way Halloween should be,” her partner said. “Everybody together enjoying their family, their loved ones and then giving candy.”

For Harry Potter fans, one home even transformed into Hogwarts, but it wouldn’t be Halloween without a little bit of scary.

This Halloween night felt like the old days where neighbors get to know one another over candy and a little fun.

“I feel like it’s back to normal again. Last year, was still a little weird but now everybody is just out enjoying each other being neighborly,” one mom said. “The community really comes together it’s really evident to see everybody come out, enjoying having fun and it’s just fun to see everybody having a good time.”