STOCKTON (CBS13) — One group isn’t sugar-coating its Halloween celebration. The Misión Latina Luterana in Stockton aims to reach underserved communities.

It’s a critical mission with a 30% vaccination rate reported in the Latinx community. Reverend Nelson Rabell proudly rolled up his sleeve for the COVID-19 vaccine on Halloween, hoping to set an example for kids like 16-year-old Jonathan Arriaga. Arriaga watched his Dad struggle through the virus.

“I was sad to see him like that. That’s one reason to get vaccinated so that other people don’t go through the same thing that my dad went through,” he said.

That’s why the Misión Latina Luterana hosted a vaccination clinic at Zion Lutheran Church in Stockton on Halloween. The free clinic was right alongside a trunk-or-treat Halloween event, a prime spot to reach families with young children.

“I think parents need to take responsibility especially if they go out there and go trick or treating and that’s why we provided the vaccine clinic today to make the point that today’s the day that we need to remember that there’s still a pandemic out there,” said Rev. Rabell.

They’re also focusing heavily on minorities. including the Latinx community which was hit hard by the virus. Gorge Torres and his entire family got COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic.

“I was very concerned at the time because when they got it there was no vaccine and at least in their case they didn’t have a lot of information about COVID-19 and they were concerned about what could happen to them,” Torres.

That’s why Reverend Rabell is using every avenue to reach underserved communities, like Halloween with a sugar rush and a shot in the arm.

“I was nervous, but now that I have the second shot, I feel more protected,” said Arriaga.

They wanted to reach parents just as shots for kids ages 5-11 could come as early as this week after the FDA approved Pfizer’s vaccine for younger kids Friday.

The Misión Latina Luterana is already planning another free vaccine clinic for November 21.