GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – An 18-year-old Grass Valley woman has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash in Grass Valley.

On Saturday around 4:30 a.m., CHP received the report of a crash on Alta Street and Dolores Drive. Officers say the victim, a 15-year-old from Grass Valley, was riding her skateboard when she was struck by a vehicle.

She was accompanied by a friend who witnessed the collision, but was uninjured.

Through a collaborative effort with Nevada County law enforcement agencies, Madison Felhaber voluntarily turned herself into the Nevada County Jail, according to CHP.

They say she was driving a 2005 Infiniti G35 when she hit the teen and fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Officers previously asked anyone with information about the crash or possible driver to contact them.