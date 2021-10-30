SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center Deputy earlier this week.

The deputy was driving a marked Sacramento County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle when they struck a pedestrian standing in the road in the 10000 block of Franklin Boulevard, according to a press release.

It happened at approximately 10:45 p.m. Thursday under foggy conditions, when the deputy was traveling north to the city center.

Two witnesses on scene stated that the subject was standing in the middle of the road with their back to oncoming traffic, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries Friday afternoon.

No sheriff’s personnel or other community members were injured.

The incident is being investigation by both the California Highway Patrol and the sheriff’s office.