LINCOLN (CBS13) — Last Saturday, a man and woman were arrested after a short car chase for possession of a firearm and heroin, said the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:30 p.m., a Placer County deputy noticed a vehicle parked suspiciously off Athens Avenue near a construction yard in Lincoln.

When the deputy tried to pull the car over, the driver sped away, leading to a short chase in which the driver ran through a red light, stop sign, and was swerving in their lane.

When the deputy finally pulled the car over, the driver was identified as 42-year old Sir Lawrence of North Highlands.

Lawrence’s passenger was identified as 26-year old Tatyana Chervonyak of Sacramento.

Upon searching Chervonyak, the deputies found a loaded handgun and that she was under the influence of a controlled substance.

Later on at the jail, correctional officers also found heroin hidden in Lawrence’s sock.

They were both arrested – Lawrence for reckless evading, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of heroin and Chervonyak for carrying a loaded firearm not registered to her, carrying a concealed firearm, and being under the influence of a controlled substance while in possession of a loaded firearm.