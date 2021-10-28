LINCOLN (CBS13) — Last Saturday, a man and woman were arrested after a short car chase for possession of a firearm and heroin, said the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 3:30 p.m., a Placer County deputy noticed a vehicle parked suspiciously off Athens Avenue near a construction yard in Lincoln.READ MORE: Yuba County Deputies Deploy Narcan In 3 Overdoses Within Past 24 Hours
When the deputy tried to pull the car over, the driver sped away, leading to a short chase in which the driver ran through a red light, stop sign, and was swerving in their lane.
When the deputy finally pulled the car over, the driver was identified as 42-year old Sir Lawrence of North Highlands.READ MORE: ID Left At Scene Of Catalytic Converter Theft Led Deputies To Sacramento County Resident Timothy Eccel
Lawrence’s passenger was identified as 26-year old Tatyana Chervonyak of Sacramento.
Upon searching Chervonyak, the deputies found a loaded handgun and that she was under the influence of a controlled substance.
Later on at the jail, correctional officers also found heroin hidden in Lawrence’s sock.MORE NEWS: Two Good Samaritans In Sacramento Stop Attempted Kidnapping Of Baby In Stroller
They were both arrested – Lawrence for reckless evading, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of heroin and Chervonyak for carrying a loaded firearm not registered to her, carrying a concealed firearm, and being under the influence of a controlled substance while in possession of a loaded firearm.