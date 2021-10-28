YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — Within 24 hours, there were three drug overdoses all treated with Narcan by deputies Wednesday night, said the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.

The first overdose occurred at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night near North Beale Road in Linda. There, a woman was found unresponsive in a parking lot. The deputies treated her with Narcan, artificially respirated her, and were able to revive her before transferring her to the hospital.

The second overdose occurred at around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday morning when deputies were dispatched to McGowan Parkway in Olivehurst. There, deputies found an unconscious man not breathing with a needle in his arm. After administering Narcan and reviving the man, he was also taken to the local hospital for continued treatment.

The third overdose occurred at around 12:40 a.m. on Thursday morning when deputies responded to another medical call on 6th Street in Olivehurst. Deputies found an unresponsive woman in her home, suspected of overdosing. The woman was revived after being administered Narcan and was then transferred to the local hospital.

Regarding the three incidents, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said, “Illegal drugs are more dangerous than ever with the potential for overdose and fentanyl deaths on the rise across the country.”