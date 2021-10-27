SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento man is frustrated after coming face-to-face with an armed burglar who broke into his garage.

Ryan Savino says he was wearing nothing more than underwear when he ran to his garage. He says he got an alert on his security camera that something was happening. Savino says he confronted the suspect who was holding a machete he’d taken from Savino’s truck. Savino managed to chase the suspect out of the garage with a baseball bat.

Savino says he’s frustrated because it’s not the first time he’s had a break-in at his locked, gated complex.

“He had taken the machete out of my truck and was actually brandishing it at me as I came towards him,” he said. “It’s not really super-safe. I don’t want to condone actually confronting individuals like this, but I’m pretty fed up as it is.”

The suspect left behind a bike, which police took during their investigation.