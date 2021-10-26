SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A kitten almost didn’t make it after being caught in the floodwaters on Sunday.

The rescue happened at Cottage Park Arden Arcade area of Sacramento on Sunday. The feline got swept up in the floodwaters.

A woman spotted it struggling to stay afloat and her husband didn’t hesitate to help, wading into the rushing water to pull it to safety.

“It started going under and just before I got it it was down a little bit low and I was able to bring it up and I just held it out here so I wouldn’t get bit or scratched,” said Skip Campbell, who rescued the kitten.

The couple says they think the kitten was from a feral litter up the street and say they’ve had several neighbors express interest in adopting it.