SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – What did Sunday’s record rainfall mean for California’s drought?

UC Davis Center for Watershed Sciences Professor Jay Lund says we have a long way to go to make up for years of drought.

The watersheds have been very, very dry after two years of drought. We’re still in a drought, but this big huge storm that we had this last weekend has wetted soils throughout the state,” he said. “And as you’ve just seen it’s raised the levels in the reservoirs. The levels have been largely going down for the last two years and now they’re starting to make their way back up but we have a long way to go.”

Sunday’s storm dropped 5.44 inches, the equivalent of 20 percent of rain and snow that falls in an average year in our region. Downtown Sacramento set its all-time 24-hour rainfall total record.

Sacramento Executive Airport also beat its previous all-time record of 3.77” set in 1962 with a total of 5.41” on Sunday.