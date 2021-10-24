GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – An organization that helps victims is finally getting some much-needed help of its own.

Many victims of this summer’s wildfires turned to H.O.P.E Outreach in Grass Valley. The group is always quick to open its doors to give people a roof over their heads, but now that roof could cave in after severe weather damage.

“I think all it would take is some help from people in the community,” said H.O.P.E founder Kristina Halkyard.

Halkyard put out that call and some are already stepping up to answer.

H.O.P.E secretary Misty Dufour showed CBS13 new tarps lining the rooftop. She shared our news story with MEC Roofing and within hours a crew showed up ready to work.

“I’ve never been so excited to see people in all my life,” said Dufour. “Had they not been here, the roof would have probably collapsed with this storm. It’s bad.”

Sunday’s storm sent relentless rain and whipping winds. The gusts were so strong, they ripped down some of those brand-new tarps.

“Oh very much better than nothing. We’re all just trying to take a deep breath and wait for this storm to pass,” said Dufour.

While the tarps are just a temporary fix, the group is still grateful and determined to open its doors to the next person needing shelter.

“It’s not as bad as it was and we’re still in store for a big battle, but blessed, you know,” said Dufour.

The group had called about 10 to 15 contractors but they were unable to go to the facility or they’re too booked. The work could cost up to $25,000 but the organization has put most of its funds to fire victims. You can help Hope Outreach here.