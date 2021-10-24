COLFAX (CBS13) – Parts of Colfax were under evacuation orders Sunday night as the bomb cyclone moved through Placer County.

Heavy rainfall turned roadways into rivers.

“It happened so quickly,” said Colfax resident Kylie Molloy

It was only this past summer that fire was moving quickly through parts of Colfax.

“Came a mile from my house,” said Molloy, who was forced to evacuate due to the River Fire.

“It was the scariest thing I’ve ever been through,” she said.

Just 12 weeks later, the River Fire burn scar is soaked and Colfax neighbors are evacuating again but instead of fire, it’s because of rain.

“It’s definitely two opposites. If you got to go, you got to go and be safe,” said D.J. Satterfild in Colfax.

Placer County Sheriff’s tell CBS13 they get their cue to issue evacuation orders from the National Weather Service, the agency watches how much rain is falling and how fast. Sheriffs say the Colfax area is at high risk for heavy debris flows which can move quickly and without warning, making evacuation orders more crucial than ever.

“It’s dangerous,” said Satterfild.

Despite the wild weather, neighbors welcome the rain.

“To see the rain and to help all the dry land out there. Rains a good thing and as long as everyone’s preparing for it,” said Molloy.