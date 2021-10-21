RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Firefighters battled a fire that broke out at a recycling business in Rancho Cordova on Thursday night.

According to a tweet from Sacramento Metro Fire Department, the fire happened at Euro Auto Recycling at 3527 Recycle Road. They say the fire was inside a commercial structure and was kept to the exterior of the main building.

Crews arrived, knocked the fire down, and ensured all occupants were out of the structure, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.