TRACY (CBS13) — A Tracy school was placed on precautionary lockdown due to a manhunt on Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:32 p.m., police received word that a suspicious man was spotted in someone’s backyard in the 2500 block of Pebble Creek Ct. in Tracy. Several other calls came in reporting that man was seen jumping several other nearby fences, say police.

Police went to the scene and found out that a burglary had happened. Believing the suspect could still be in the area, they then set up a large perimeter and tried to locate the suspect. After searching for hours, police determined that the suspect had left before police arrived on the scene.

Someone took a picture of the suspect and gave it to the police, which they then posted on their Facebook page.

Nearby Art Freiler School was placed on a precautionary lockdown as a result of the search.

If you know who this person is, you are asked to contact the Tracy Police Department.