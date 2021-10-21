WOODLAND (CBS13) – The driver behind a hit and run that occurred in Woodland on the evening of October 14 is still at large, said the Woodland Police Department.

The incident happened at the intersection of East Gum Avenue and Thomas Street at around 7 p.m. during which the driver, still unidentified, hit a pedestrian before driving away.

Officers arrived on the scene shortly after and were able to transport the 71-year-old victim to UC Davis Medical Center where they were admitted with life-threatening injuries.

It was reported that the vehicle stopped after hitting the pedestrian but fled the scene before being identified.

The vehicle is described as being similar to a white, GMC Yukon XL Denali, most likely a model between 1999 and 2006.

“It most likely will have minor to moderate damage near the driver-side headlamp assembly and/or front driver-side fender,” said the Woodland Police Department.

Anyone with any information about the vehicle or suspect is encouraged to contact the Woodland Police Department at 530-666-2411 or Officer Brian Olson, the lead investigator in this case, at 530-661-7834.